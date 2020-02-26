QPR star’s left foot is ‘Premier League level’, says boss



Mark Warburton has hailed the impact Yoann Barbet has made for QPR since his return from injury.

The defender, signed last summer after leaving Brentford, spent more than three months of the season on the sidelines.

Conor Masterson was hugely impressive after breaking into the side but Barbet has made an emphatic return since replacing the youngster.

Rangers, defensively vulnerable all season, are unbeaten in the four matches since Barbet’s recall – a run which has included two clean sheets.

Manager Warburton said: “It’s left-sided balance. Conor Masterson stepped in for us – he’s a young defender with a really bright future. But Yoann provides that natural left-footed balance.

“You see it in the diagonal balls he hits and the tackles he can make. He’s got too good feet but his left foot is Premier League level.

“It really helps with the balance of the defence and you can see the results in the last few games.”







