Crystal Palace are considering a move for QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The 22-year-old has been mulling over a transfer to Club Brugge since the Belgian outfit recently had a £4.7m bid accepted.







QPR and the player himself have been hoping a Premier League or leading Championship side would come in for him.

Several have been linked with Osayi-Samuel and a number of clubs enquired about him during the January transfer window.

However, none have so far indicated that they are ready to pay in the region of £5m.

But Palace, who have long been keen on Osayi-Samuel’s QPR team-mate Ebere Eze, are now pondering whether to match Club Brugge’s bid.

It means both Eze and Osayi-Samuel could end up at Selhurst Park.

Rangers recently triggered an option to extend the contracts of Osayi-Samuel and Ryan Manning by a year. Both players’ deals were due to expire this summer.

Osayi-Samuel has rejected offers of a longer-term contract.

That prompted QPR to accept an improved bid from Club Brugge, who previously had a £3m offer rejected.

Manning has similarly kept his options open. The Irishman has been linked with West Ham.

West Ham and Palace have both made approaches for Eze, who has been linked with several other top-flight clubs.

QPR would like any deal with the Hammers to include Jordan Hugill moving to Loftus Road in part exchange.

Striker Hugill scored 15 goals during his season on loan with the R’s.

Rangers also want to sign Luke Amos from Tottenham and are interested in a number of central defenders, including Northampton’s Charlie Goode.







