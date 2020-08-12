Striker Moore having medical at Cardiff

Kieffer Moore is undergoing a medical ahead of a move to Cardiff City from Wigan.

QPR made an approach for the striker last month but he was not keen on a move to Loftus Road.

The 6ft 5in 27-year-old has scored nine goals in 35 Championship appearances since joining Wigan from Barnsley last summer.







One of those goals came in Wigan’s recent win against the R’s.

QPR are keen to sign at least a couple of forwards this summer and are hoping to take Jordan Hugill back from West Ham, either on loan again or as part of any deal for Ebere Eze.







