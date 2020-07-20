QPR keen on Wigan target man Moore

QPR have made an approach for Wigan striker Kieffer Moore.

The 6ft 5in 27-year-old has scored nine goals in 35 Championship appearances since joining the Latics from Barnsley last summer.







One of those goals came in Wigan’s recent win against the R’s.

Moore played for non-League Dorchester as well as Yeovil and Forest Green before being picked up by Ipswich in 2017.

He left Ipswich for Barnsley the following year without starting a game for the East Anglian club.

Meanwhile, West Ham have indicated that they are interested in a potential deal to sign Ebere Eze from QPR.

And Bright Osayi-Samuel is discussing personal terms with Club Brugge ahead of a proposed move to the Belgian outfit.







