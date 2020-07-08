QPR slumped to a fourth defeat in five matches as their season continued to peter out. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 1-0 loss at Wigan.







Joe Lumley: 7

Apart from a mix-up with Osman Kakay, which led to Kieffer Moore shooting wide, it was another steady performance from Lumley following the goalkeeper’s recent recall. He completed a number of tidy saves and generally commanded his area well.

Osman Kakay: 7

Given very little help by Todd Kane at wing-back or the much more experienced centre-backs on the other side of him, Kakay had his hands full but his enthusiasm and commitment shone through. He made some errors and was sometimes uncomfortable, but he won several challenges and deserves credit for another very decent performance.

Geoff Cameron: 5

Terrible at the heart of Rangers’ defence in the first half. Better after being moved into midfield in the second.

Yoann Barbet: 5

Another seasoned player who performed poorly. Sloppy during a woeful first half from the R’s.

Todd Kane: 5

Poor before being taken off early in the second half. Offered very little going forward and Wigan consistently got beyond him down the flank to put pressure on Kakay.

Dominic Ball: 5

Substituted at the interval after a first half in which Wigan had far too much freedom in midfield, including when Sam Morsy went unchallenged before setting up Kieffer Moore for Wigan’s goal.









Ilias Chair: 5

Made little impact and missed by far Rangers’ best chance, after being perfectly set up by Olamide Shodipo. He simply had to score.

QPR boss Mark Warburton on Chair’s miss: “We have to score. You can’t miss from four yards out, basically in the middle of the goal. We can’t miss those chances.”

Ryan Manning: 6

A decent showing from Manning, who was dependable on the left and delivered some quality balls into the box – but to no avail.

Ebere Eze: 5

Showed glimpses of his ability but Wigan handled him well.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 5

Osayi-Samuel has been below par since the season restarted and was short of his best again. His touch let him down on several occasions.









Aramide Oteh: 5

Given a chance to impress because of Jordan Hugill’s injury but was replaced early in the second half after failing to make an impact.

Luke Amos: 6

Fared better than Ball when asked to sit in midfield after coming on. His passing was sound too.

Olamide Shodipo: 7

Lively after coming and did really well to create the chance for Chair, who should have done better.

Jack Clarke: 6

A rare outing for the on-loan Tottenham winger, who was also lively after coming on but then faded. Faysal Bettache, who was later introduced, didn’t have much chance to make an impact.







