Sheffield Wednesday have injury concerns ahead of QPR game

Sheffield Wednesday have injury concerns ahead of their visit to QPR.

Kieran Lee (pictured) has a calf problem and has been ruled out of Saturday’s game.

The Owls also have doubts over Jacob Murphy and Connor Wickham, although boss Garry Monk is hoping they will be available.







Wembley-born winger Murphy has been nursing a back injury, while striker Wickham has been recovering from a hamstring injury.

Rangers, meanwhile, are expected to be without Jordan Hugill as well as Lee Wallace.







