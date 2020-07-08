Wigan v QPR: Two changes for Rangers

Aramide Oteh starts up front for QPR at the DW Stadium and there is a recall for Ilias Chair.

Oteh plays because Jordan Hugill is out with the hamstring injury the striker suffered against Middlesbrough on Saturday.







And Chair is restored to the starting line-up in place of Luke Amos, who drops to the bench.

QPR: Lumley, Kakay, Cameron, Barbet, Kane, Ball, Chair, Manning, Eze, Osayi-Samuel, Oteh.

Subs: Kelly, Amos, Shodipo, Rangel, Clarke, Gubbins, Bettache, Masterson.







