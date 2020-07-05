QPR are assessing a hamstring injury Jordan Hugill picked up while scoring against Middlesbrough.

Hugill’s first-half strike against his hometown club gave the R’s a 1-0 win at the Riverside Stadium.

The striker was substituted immediately afterwards, but manager Mark Warburton seemed optimistic that the problem is not overly serious and that Hugill will be available for the remaining five matches of the season.

“He just felt a tightening at the back, so it (the substitution) was more precautionary” Warburton said.

“He actually felt it before he touched the ball. I thought he did it during the celebration, but he didn’t.

“It was a great finish and we’ll look after him and see how he is.”

Hugill has had an up-and-down season since arriving on loan from West Ham last summer.

But his winner on Sunday took his goal tally for the campaign to 15.

He has been Rangers’ only senior striker since Nahki Wells left the club in January.

Hugill was nursing a groin problem before the season being paused because of the coronavirus pandemic enabled him to have surgery.

Warburton said: “They (strikers) are going to miss goals. You can’t scream and shout because they miss goals. They’re not machines.

“We’ve worked hard with him. He had a small medical issue he got resolved during the lockdown. He looks sharper and he’s a talented player.

“We’ve got him now, hopefully, for the next five games – we’ll see how he is.”

