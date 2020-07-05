Jordan Hugill’s fine goal gave QPR their first points since the season resumed. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 1-0 win at Middlesbrough.

Joe Lumley: 6

The kind of comfortable return to the side keeper Lumley needed. Boro barely troubled him. He completed a couple of routine saves early on and did well to claim a high ball into his area as the hosts attacked in the final stages.

Osman Kakay: 7

Kakay has lots to learn and made the odd mistake in this game, but his overall performance was very impressive. The highlight was his superb thwarting of Britt Assombalonga to prevent the striker getting to Jonny Howson’s cross. He defended well and ventured forward too – including when he rampaged forward in the final minutes. Great stuff.

Geoff Cameron: 7

Very solid at the heart of the Rangers defence. Effective and did the basics well.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Now captain, Barbet showed his experience during a calm and composed display. Produced a vital block to deny Assombalonga in the second half.

Todd Kane: 6

His crossing was wayward at times, but Kane was tidy defensively and offered a decent outlet on the right.

Dominic Ball: 6

Efficient in midfield, where it has to be said Boro were very poor.









Luke Amos: 6

Offered little of note in an attacking sense but worked hard and won challenges as the home side looked for an equaliser in the second half.

Ryan Manning: 8

Had an excellent game. Set up the goal with a fine ball to Hugill and was impressive at both ends of the pitch.

Ebere Eze: 7

Not at his best, but still showed a couple of moments of sublime skill on the ball. His movement caused Boro problems before he was substituted midway through the second half.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 6

Lively, but his touch let him down on occasions – including when a potential chance came his way in the first half. Faded in the second and seemed to pick up a knock.

Jordan Hugill: 7

Scored a cracking goal – which more than atoned for a missed chance shortly beforehand – but was injured in the process and had to go off. Was missed by Rangers after that.

Ilias Chair: 6

Came on for Hugill and bothered Boro by taking up some useful positions. Perhaps unlucky not to start.

Aramide Oteh: 6

Had half an hour to show what he can do but didn’t make much of an impact.







