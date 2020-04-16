Jordan Hugill has spoken of his struggle with a groin injury during his time at QPR.

The striker, who has been on loan at Rangers from West Ham, recently underwent an operation.

He was previously reluctant to have surgery and instead relied on anti-inflammatory medication and even an injection in his pubic bone.

But matches being suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic meant there was an opportunity for the injury to be addressed.

Hugill told QPR’s website the operation went “really well” but that the injury – known as a sportsman’s hernia – was more serious than initially thought.

“The surgeon said to me there was a lot more damage than he thought there was,” Hugill explained.

“I’ve been in pain since the start of the season really – since the very first game.

“Me, the manager and the medical staff have been managing it really well.

“This window of opportunity gave me that chance to get it sorted and put no pressure on a comeback, because we don’t know when football will be back.

“I was in pain and to get through games I was taking anti-inflammatories. It was a case of managing the pain I was in.

“The pain was quite a lot at one point. I had an injection in my pubic bone as well to try and settle that pain down.

“It was difficult, but I came to QPR to play football and I wasn’t going to let anything stop that for me.”

QPR for the play-offs?

Hugill, 27, has scored 13 goals this season.

He took on a pivotal role up front after top scorer Nahki Wells, who had been on loan from Burnley, was sold to Bristol City.



Matches being halted came as Rangers were on a six-match unbeaten run, moving them to within six points of the Championship play-off places.

The Middlesbrough-born Hugill admits the season was halted at a “bad time” from a football perspective, but it did give him a chance to return north to be with his family.

“It’s a difficult time for everyone but the doctor was brilliant at QPR and he let us go home,” he said.

“I’m up north, away from the madness of London for the time being. It’s nice to be home and spend time with my family.”

When might football return?

It is not yet clear when – or even whether – the season will be completed.

However, there is a willingness among EFL clubs to finish the campaign.

The current expectation is that matches will be played behind closed doors this summer.

The EFL have advised clubs that players should not return to training until at least 16 May.







