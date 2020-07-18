QPR v Millwall player ratings

QPR beat Millwall 4-3 in an action-packed London derby. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Joe Lumley: 6

While Lumley wasn’t at fault for any of the three goals, he showed indecision on crosses. Yet the keeper’s distribution was impressive, especially when he succeeded in releasing Ryan Manning on the left flank.

Osman Kakay: 7

One player who has flourished since football’s resumption, Kakay looked sound defensively and also got forward with regularity, almost putting Rangers 3-1 up with a good attempt early in the second half.

Conor Masterson: 7

The young defender looked good on the ball and kept his head to tuck away his goal just before half-time, as well as making a couple of thunderous clearances as Rangers held on in the closing stages.

Yoann Barbet: 6

The Rangers captain looked erratic at times – almost putting through his own net during the first half. But, at the other end of the pitch, his near-post header enabled Masterson to open the scoring.

Ryan Manning: 9

An inspired performance by Manning, who pumped in a string of quality balls and scored Rangers’ second with a pinpoint strike into the bottom corner, almost repeating it soon afterwards and then contributing to the next two goals as well.

Dominic Ball: 8

Buoyed by his first QPR goal in midweek, Ball built on it with an imposing display as he made a series of driving runs from midfield and also set up Rangers’ fourth goal with a magnificent run and first-time cross.

Geoff Cameron: 6

After one or two untidy clearances early on, Cameron’s experience came to the fore and he made some vital challenges to help protect his side’s advantage.

Luke Amos: 6

Although the midfielder was twice denied by keeper Bartosz Bialkowski, he was wasteful with his passing overall, particularly when fluffing a good opportunity to send Mide Shodipo clear in the first half.

Ilias Chair: 7

With goals all around him, Chair was unlucky not to add his name to the scoresheet, forcing two excellent saves from Bialkowski, but he certainly played his part, supplying the lay-off for Ebere Eze to make it 3-1.

Ebere Eze: 7

At times, Eze’s trickery on the ball was too much for the Millwall defence and he delivered a cool finish to extend Rangers’ lead – although an overly-casual pass nearly gifted the visitors a goal later in the game.

Mide Shodipo: 6

Pressed into service to try and lead the line, Shodipo displayed pace and determination, but always looked more comfortable when filling a more familiar role – to beat his man and get a cross over.

Todd Kane: 7

Todd Kane: 7

Replacing Shodipo for the final 20 minutes, Kane made the ideal entrance by heading Ball's cross into the far corner to make it 4-2 and slotted in tidily enough for the remainder of the game.








