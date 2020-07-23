QPR boss Mark Warburton has praised Ebere Eze for not allowing speculation about his future to affect him.

Eze has been widely tipped to move to a Premier League club after a sparkling season for Rangers.







Crystal Palace and more recently West Ham have expressed interest in the 22-year-old and several other top-flight clubs have been linked with him.

Warburton believes Eze deserves credit for the way he has taken it all in his stride.

“He’s a very special player,” said Warburton, whose team finished 13th in the Championship table.

“He’s worked so hard and for a young guy to deal with the headlines as he has – it’s very easy to distract a young player – I’m delighted for him and the manner he’s dealt with some of the pressures.”

Osayi-Samuel’s QPR future in doubt

Warburton says he still hopes to start next season with the likes of Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel in his squad.

Rangers have accepted an offer from Club Brugge for Osayi-Samuel, who played on Wednesday evening following talks with the Belgian outfit.







He was withdrawn from the squad for Saturday’s game against Millwall but returned for the trip to West Brom and plans to assess his options now the season has ended.

QPR and the player himself have been hoping that other clubs might come forward with offers for him.

Asked if he agreed Osayi-Samuel’s outing at The Hawthorns is likely to be his final appearance for the R’s, Warburton said: “No I don’t. He’s a QPR player.

“I think the world of him and how he’s adapted and worked and the quality he’s delivered.”

‘On QPR’s terms’

Osayi-Samuel’s contract expires next year and he has rejected offers of a new deal, prompting Rangers to accept a £4.7m bid for him.

He is mulling over the move to Belgium, but Premier League and some Championship clubs have been made aware of his potential availability.

Warburton, whose squad will return to training in three weeks’ time, added: “Whatever happens happens. But if any player leaves QPR – and this is the key point – they leave on QPR’s terms. That’s what people have to realise.

“Every player in the world has got a price, whoever they are. If that valuation is met then everyone should win.

“I hope very much that everyone returns in 20 days’ time. But if we lose one or two it’s on QPR’s terms, that’s for sure.”







