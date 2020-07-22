West Brom v QPR player ratings

QPR ended their season with a 2-2 draw at West Brom. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player at The Hawthorns.







Joe Lumley: 7

Produced a couple of smart saves and has fared well since returning to the side.

Osman Kakay: 5

Beaten in the build-up to West Brom’s second goal and made several other errors on a tough night for the young defender.

Conor Masterson: 7

Has made good progress this season and ended it with a steady display.

Yoann Barbet: 6

Gave the ball away sloppily at times but was sold enough in defence and delivered a great ball to Ebere Eze for the second Rangers goal.

Ryan Manning: 7

Another eye-catching performance from the left-back ahead of a possible move. He scored with a fine strike and was always a threat going forward. Fortunate not to concede a penalty after a careless first-half foul though.

Geoff Cameron: 6

Had his work cut out in midfield but stuck to the task and won plenty of key challenges.

Dominic Ball: 6

Gave the ball away on occasions but like Cameron he worked hard throughout – and needed to.

Luke Amos: 6

Steady but unspectacular. He and Kakay were guilty of weak challenges in the build-up to Albion’s second goal.

Ebere Eze: 7

A joy to watch in what will surely be his final QPR appearance. Always bright and full of tricks, he showed his Premier League quality with a lovely touch and emphatic finish for his goal.

Ilias Chair: 7

Took up some dangerous positions and always gave Albion’s defenders something to think about.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 7

His pace and directness caused Albion problems before he went off the in the second half.

Marco Ramkilde: 6

The Danish striker, signed in March and fit-again after injury, came on for his debut and held the ball up well.







