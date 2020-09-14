Ball close to signing new QPR contract

Dom Ball is close to signing a new QPR contract.

West London Sport recently revealed that Conor Masterson, Osman Kakay and keeper Seny Dieng were in line for new deals and that Mark Warburton is keen for Ball to also be given an improved contract.







Defender Masterson has since signed a three-year contract.

Kakay and Dieng are close to agreeing terms but it appears the next Rangers player to put pen to paper will be Ball.

The 25-year-old was signed on a two-year contract in 2019 and has since made 32 Championship appearances.

Right-back Kakay, 23, has been with Rangers since the age of eight.

Swiss stopper Dieng, 25, was signed four years ago after leaving Grasshoppers.

He impressed while on loan at Doncaster last season, having previously done well during loan spells at Dundee and Stevenage.

There is some doubt over the future of Joe Lumley given that fellow keeper Liam Kelly has three years remaining on his QPR contract and Dieng is now pushing for a first-team place.

Like Dieng, Lumley is in the final year of his contract.

Rangers are currently minded to offer Lumley a new deal but would consider any bids made for him while the transfer window is open.

Lumley was given the nod by manager Warburton to play in Saturday’s win over Nottingham Forest.







