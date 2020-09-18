Coventry v QPR player ratings



QPR paid the price for yet more atrocious defending as they were beaten 3-2 at Coventry. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Joe Lumley: 5

Even though it was a close-range header, Lumley should have done better for the first Coventry goal but his feet and reactions were far too slow.

Osman Kakay: 5

Always honest and hardworking, but Ryan Giles always had the better of him on the flank, including when Giles set up the hosts’ first goal.

Rob Dickie: 6

OK, but his positioning could have been better for the second goal Rangers conceded.

Yoann Barbet: 6

Not assertive enough defensively but scored a great goal, beautifully controlling Ilias Chair’s corner and volleying home.

Lee Wallace: 5

Inexplicably switched off, allowing Coventry to equalise. And offered nothing going forward.

Geoff Cameron: 5

Very far from a captain’s performance. Totally anonymous in the second half as Coventry took control.

Tom Carroll: 5

Able to stroke the ball around in the first half as QPR dominated without creating a clear-cut chance. Faded badly before being taken off in the second half.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 6

A fine run followed by a shot in the first half and later won a penalty. Not at his best but was QPR’s biggest attacking threat.

Luke Amos: 6

Worked very hard to support Lyndon Dykes up front but didn’t make much of an impact before going off late on.

Ilias Chair: 6

Delivered the corner for Rangers’ equaliser but his overall display was muted.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Another goal from the penalty spot but otherwise didn’t pose much of a goal threat.

Paul Smyth: 6

Didn’t affect the game after coming on with 18 minutes remaining.







