Adomah moves big step closer to QPR move

Albert Adomah has moved a step closer to joining QPR.

West London Sport revealed this week that Adomah, a Rangers fan, was seeking a financial settlement to leave Nottingham Forest, which would pave the way for him to join the R’s on a permanent deal.







And Adomah has now parted ways with Forest, where his contract was due to expire next summer.

It sets up a return to west London for the former Harrow Borough winger, who will turn 33 in November.

QPR want to bring in at least one winger and are interested in Andre Green, who is a free agent after recently leaving Aston Villa, but Adomah is the priority.

QPR chasing pre-deadline deals

Discussions have also been held about a potential deal to sign former Arsenal youngster Chris Willock, who is keen to return to England from Benfica,

Willock remains a possible option but reports in Portugal suggesting a deal has been agreed for him to join the R’s are wide of the mark.

Rangers would land a seasoned Championship player if they complete a deal to sign Adomah.

After impressing at Harrow Borough, he was picked up by Barnet in 2008 and had spells at Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Aston Villa before signing for Forest last year.

He quickly fell out of favour at the City Ground and spent the second half of last season on loan at Cardiff City.

Adomah has previously bemoaned QPR’s failure to sign him, saying: “Ask the scouts. I’m a local boy and played on the Astroturf pitch next door.”

Rangers did express an interest in him while he was at Middlesbrough, in January 2016, as part of a proposed swap deal involving Matt Phillips, but it came to nothing.

Speaking after scoring twice against them at Loftus Road for Aston Villa in 2017, he said: “I’m a QPR fan. That’s why I didn’t really want to jump for joy when I scored.

“QPR are a very strong team – obviously I know that because I follow them.

“The majority of my friends, especially the local ones, support QPR.”

Meanwhile, QPR are looking to send Joe Lumley or Liam Kelly out on loan.







