Osayi-Samuel looks set to sign QPR contract

Bright Osayi-Samuel appears to be close to agreeing a new contract with QPR.

The winger’s current contract expires next summer and he has rejected previous offers of a new deal.







He has been linked with several clubs but so far the only firm offer has been from Club Brugge.

Crystal Palace considered matching that £4.7m bid but decided against doing so.

Contract talks with Osayi-Samuel resumed after he turned down the move to Belgium.

There has been steady progress during negotiations and for some time QPR have been increasingly hopeful that Osayi-Samuel would put pen to paper.

‘Everyone wins’ if Osayi-Samuel signs new deal

Rangers have been eager to point out that Ebere Eze signing a long-term contract proved to be no barrier to a Premier League move – he recently joined Crystal Palace.

And it now seems likely that Osayi-Samuel will agree to re-sign.

There has been some progress in talks with Ryan Manning but there remain serious doubts over whether it will lead to an agreement.

Manning, whose contract also expires next year, has not been selected since the start of the Championship season.

Meanwhile, QPR are looking to sign Albert Adomah on a permanent deal.







