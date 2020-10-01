Warburton confirms QPR signings are ‘very close’



Mark Warburton has confirmed that QPR are on the verge of more new signings.

The Rangers manager is keen to add to his attacking options ahead of the transfer deadline.







And he said: “You never want to tempt fate but I hope we get at least two or three in. I hope we’re very close on two or three.

“A lot of work is being done behind the scenes and we can add some quality and depth to the squad.”

Support for striker Lyndon Dykes is a priority given that Ebere Eze, Jordan Hugill and Nakhi Wells, who scored the lion’s share of Rangers’ goals last season, are no longer at the club.

“I think we have to look at the attacking options,” Warburton said.

“It’s about goals and a lot of goals have been taken out of the team, which we have to replace.

“Lyndon has come in and done very well and we have to make sure we spread that burden a little bit.

“So a lot of work is being done in that key area.”







