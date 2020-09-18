Charlton reject offer from QPR for striker Bonne

Charlton have rejected an offer from QPR for striker Macauley Bonne.

The 24-year-old has two years remaining on his contract with Charlton, who say he is not for sale and expect an imminent takeover to strengthen the south London club's financial position.







Bonne is among a host of forwards QPR have made approaches for in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, R's boss Mark Warburton is weighing up whether to allow young midfielder Faysal Bettache to leave on loan.








