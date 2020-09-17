Kane ‘has to be patient’ as Kakay flourishes at QPR

Mark Warburton says Todd Kane will need to be patient and make the most of his next chance in the QPR side.

Kane, who turned 27 this week, was kept out of the side by veteran defender Angel Rangel for much of last season.







And he has started the new campaign on the bench, with Osman Kakay currently considered the first-choice right-back.

Kakay was not in manager Warburton’s plans prior to a run in the team towards the end of last season.

He is now keeping Kane out – and has signed an improved contract.

Warburton said: “I can only pick 11. You get the knocks on the door and ‘why am I not playing?’.

“They all want to play. They’re all competitive animals. They all work really hard in training.

“But Osman Kakay came in at the end of last season and did tremendously well.

“I’ve been very honest and said that his commitment and his desire – I didn’t quite realise how focused he was.

“He’s done a magnificent job and kept his shirt. He’s done very well in the first couple of games.

“So Todd knows he has to be patient, like all the players.

“He’s fit, has trained really well and when the opportunity comes along he’ll be ready to take it.”

Meanwhile, QPR are set to send young forward Odi Alfa out on loan but are undecided over the short-term future of midfielder Faysal Bettache.







