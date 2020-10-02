Injured Tete to see specialist about calf injury

Along with the rest of their woes, Fulham have called in a specialist to treat a tear in Kenny Tete’s calf.

The right-back suffered the injury in the 3-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on Monday and has been ruled out for the visit to Wolves on Sunday.







Mario Lemina will also be absent, with a knock, while fellow midfielder Harrison Reed was described as “touch and go” by boss Scott Parker.

The one consolation is an international break next week that gives all three a chance to recover before facing Sheffield United on October 17.

Parker said: “Kenny’s scan revealed a tear in his calf, and we’re sending him to a specialist.

“Mario has also not recovered from an earlier knock, and Harrison Reed is touch and go.

“It’s a blow but at least we’ve got the international break to get them back to speed.”







