Parker calls for patience and Frank insists Bees want ‘top price’ for Benrahma

Fulham boss Scott Parker has insisted it is too early to judge his team’s prospects this season.

But despite those defensive frailties, Parker remains adamant that he can turn the poor start around, once his team is bolstered with further new signings and settles.

“Overall I’m disappointed with the result,” he said after his side was knocked out of the EFL Cup by local rivals Brentford on Thursday.

“We are where we are. This is a team in transition that came up via the play-off final with players who haven’t played a lot in the Premier League. This is something that’s new to them.

“All of a sudden, you see the quality. You need to understand what you can get away with. That’s part and parcel of the process.

“I understand that in the world we are, you don’t have much time, and people just judge you as ‘rubbish’ or ‘good’. They don’t give you that time to develop.”

Parker added: “For me, you’re not going to know that until two or three months of being on the training field, working hard, learning from the mistakes you’re making. Of course, you’re going to need to bring better players in.

“We’ve lost three Premier League football matches, and the narrative around us is that it’s a ‘disaster’.

“We’re not the only team that has lost three Premier League matches. Not at all. I understand where we are – of course, there are issues we need to resolve. And we will do that, hopefully.”

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank, meanwhile, was thrilled with the way his players got revenge over their west London neighbours to reach the League Cup quarter-finals for the first time ever – particularly with the efforts of star player Said Benrahma.

“What is particularly satisfying is that we wrote history tonight at the new stadium, beating a local rival. The way we pressed was key to win the game,” Frank said.

On Benrahma, he added: “The first year he was good, but last year he was outstanding. And he showed all of that in this game, in terms of that attitude and confidence, but also being humble. Look at his recovery runs, his pressing, his work rate.

“I’m confident that I would love him to stay with us. I don’t know. I’ve said before if the price is right, we are open to sell him. But if not, we are happy for him to stay.

