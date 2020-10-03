Fulham boss convinced he can ‘nurture’ Lookman through second Premier League chance

Ademola Lookman was often regarded as a ‘nearly man’ during his time at Everton.

This time in the Premier League, Fulham believe they will unlock the winger’s undoubted talents.







After an initial flurry of success at Goodison Park following his £11m transfer from Charlton in 2017, Lookman went on to make a mere 48 appearances in two years, scoring four goals, with two assists.

He held out for a loan move to RB Leipzig in January 2018, and scored the winner in his first match for the Bundesliga side. But like at Everton, his career then hit the buffers after an exciting start.

He is still only 22, and Scott Parker has got a player he first coveted as a precocious teenager with Charlton.

The aim is to rescue Lookman and Fulham from the doldrums.

The manager said: “I remember when Ade first came on the scene at Charlton – he was very exciting.

“He’s not had a consistent run of games. I think games is key for Ade, that he feels he has the opportunity to play football matches.

“I’d like to think I can nurture him along; help him on the training pitch, and be there for him.

“I hope he’s got 30 games for us by the end (of his loan), and we see a real top-quality player”.

Lookman will get appearance number two at Wolves on Sunday after being one of the few positives in the 3-0 defeat at Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

“He’ll be involved at some time, whether that’s a start or on the bench,” said Parker.

“He showed his quality (against Brentford) especially in one-v-ones, although he’s not had a lot of game time”.







