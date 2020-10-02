Parker insists Fulham must work through negative ‘noise’

If Fulham fans think things are bad now they should cast their minds back a little over four years.

The Whites had just been crushed 3-0 by Reading in the Championship and plummeted to the foot of the table with a single point from six games.







Scott Parker was in the team that fell apart at the Madejski Stadium on September 13, 2016, and cut a frustrated figure when he spoke to this reporter after the match.

The Fulham boss admits those precarious times have toughened him up. As a result, he’s now better equipped to deal with the current malaise.

“I’ve learned how to react from experiences. I’m older now and a bit more wiser,” he said.

“Am I a bit more rational and a bit more level? Yes, I am.

“I’m also a realist and I can see where we have problems.

“Feeling sorry for ourselves and listening to the noise that’s coming at us at a million miles an hour is only going to add to the negativity.

“I know it’s a cliche, but we need to keep working”.

Fulham are away to Wolves on Sunday and hope to get a first point on the board at their fourth attempt.







