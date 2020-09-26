West Brom v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea staged a remarkable second-half comeback as Tammy Abraham’s injury-time goal earned an unlikely draw against West Brom. Here’s how we rated each of the away side in the 3-3 draw at The Hawthorns.

Willy Caballero: 5

Kepa’s replacement fared no better than the Spaniard. He was at fault for the first goal, the Argentine making a poor attempt to ensure Chelsea’s league record of a goalkeeper being at fault for one goal a game remained.







Reece James: 7

His error in neglecting to push out from a corner allowed Kyle Bartley to score West Brom’s third goal, but he was otherwise hugely impressive – particularly in attack where his crossing remains potent. One delightful centre should have led to Abraham scoring early on.

Thiago Silva: 5

Chelsea’s captain for the day had a Premier League debut to forget despite showing his calmness and quality for the majority of the game. Silva made a diabolical error for West Brom’s second goal, allowing a pass to slip under his studs. Understandably, he looked a little short of sharpness at times.

Andreas Christensen: 7

The Dane stood out. Christensen was solid and faultless on the ball, all while his defensive colleagues made a series of errors around him.

Marcos Alonso: 4

A performance that started badly and got worse. Alonso’s terrible header set the tone for a sloppy evening. He was soon booked and then taken off at half-time.

N’Golo Kante: 6

He was strangely subdued in the first half but far better in the second, bringing much more control and helping dominate possession.

Mateo Kovacic: 5

Perhaps unfortunate to be taken off at the break, Kovacic was no more ineffective than Kante, but was sacrificed at the break with winger Callum Hudson-Odoi coming on.

Mason Mount: 8

Mount scored a stunning goal, set up a couple of excellent chances and was Chelsea’s best midfielder on a miserable day. He scored one goal, set up another and was the driving force behind the fightback.

Kai Havertz: 6

The German’s commitment and workrate was again impressive and his presence set up the late equaliser, but he was once again a peripheral figure for much of the match.

Timo Werner: 7

Busy and bustling, he was a nuisance to the West Brom defence and unlucky not to score with a couple of decent volleys. Werner showed he can be just as effective playing out wide as through the middle.

Tammy Abraham: 6

Abraham missed two excellent chances and needs to bring more consistency when given a chance to impress but, to his credit, his second-half efforts were much improved and he was in the right place for the equaliser.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

As dependable as ever after coming on at the interval.

Callum-Hudson-Odoi: 7

The England winger made a huge difference in the second half, posing problems with his direct running, occupying defenders and scoring a fine goal.







