Lampard does not deny row with Alonso

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has refused to confirm or deny he was involved in a heated exchange with Marcos Alonso during the recent draw at West Brom.

Lampard’s side came back from three down to draw 3-3 at The Hawthorns, where Alonso was substituted at the interval after an appalling first-half display.







Asked at a press conference on Friday about reports of a dressing-room row between the pair, Blues boss Lampard did not deny it had taken place.

He said: “I’m not going to disclose what goes on in the dressing room. I think that would be wrong.

“It was a game we were disappointed to be 3-0 down at half-time in. I had to make changes.

“All I ask from all the players is that whatever, for good or for bad, that the players stick together in every moment because that’s the only thing that brings a successful group.

“That’s as much as I’ve got to say on it.”

There have been doubts about Alonso’s future – particularly since Chelsea’s signing of England left-back Ben Chilwell.

A number of Italian clubs have been linked with Alonso and Emerson Palmieri amid reports that at least one of them is likely to move on.

Lampard insisted any exchange with Alonso will have no bearing on the situation.

He said: “It doesn’t affect anything ongoing. I cannot have grudges.

“We carry on. We work, we’re honest with each other and we carry on working to get better and better.

“Things happen during the course of a season. They happen a lot.”







