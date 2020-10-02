Lampard: Decisions will be made on futures of Chelsea trio

Frank Lampard says decisions will soon be made on the futures of his fringe players.

The Chelsea boss was asked at a press conference on Friday about speculation surrounding Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori.







All three could leave on loan before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Lampard said: “With every player in the squad, if it’s a loan, you have to consider what’s best for the player and the club.

“With those three players I would always take those things into consideration.

“I have a good relationship with them all and speak honestly with them. It’s one we’ll approach player by player over the next few days.”

Lampard added that he believes those who do not leave will have significant roles to play after the window closes.

He explained: “Once the window shuts, every player that is here will be used because there is a long season coming up.

“I’m not interested in getting involved in speculation for the last few days of the window because what I say now will be speculation.

“We’ll see how that develops over the next few days.”







