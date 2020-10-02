Second Chelsea youngster joins Stanley on loan

Midfielder Jon Russell has joined League One side Accrington Stanley on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old has come through the ranks at Chelsea from the under-7 age group and signed his first professional at Stamford Bridge in October 2017.







Russell, a tall box-to-box midfielder, has made five appearances in the EFL Trophy for Chelsea Under-21s, scoring twice, but has yet to break into the senior squad.

He joins fellow Chelsea loanee Tariq Uwakwe at the Wham Stadium, with the latter having scored four times since making the move north.

“It’s been in the air for quite a bit, but I’m pleased that it’s done and I’m excited to get started,” he said.

“It’s a big step and I’ve always wanted to play men’s football, and I know it’s going to help me in my progression as a footballer and improve my career.

“The fans can expect a box-to-box midfielder who is good technically, I like to get goals and make things happen, and I always want to help the team.

“I spoke with Tariq to see how Accrington play and a bit about the club and it seems like it’s a good club, and he’s helped me a lot.”

