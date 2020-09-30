Barkley joins Aston Villa from Chelsea on loan

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old England midfielder has only started one match this season, scoring in the Carabao Cup tie against Barnsley.







But with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all competing for central roles, and the injured Billy Gilmour also at the club, Barkley’s chances of playing regular football seem limited.

Villa boss Dean Smith told his club’s website: “Capturing a player of Ross’s quality is a real coup for our club and I am certain he will thrive here and improve our team.”

Barkley joined the Blues from Everton in January 2018 and has made 86 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 goals.







