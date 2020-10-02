Keeper Raya signs new Brentford contract

David Raya has committed his future to Brentford by signing a new contract.

The Spanish goalkeeper, who was wanted by Arsenal last month, has agreed a new deal which runs through to the summer of 2024.







The 25-year-old has yet to feature in a Championship match this season and was left out of the squad altogether for the season opener at Birmingham.

But Raya has been an ever-present in the Bees’ impressive run to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and captained the side in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Fulham.

Head coach Thomas Frank, said: “He showed last year that he was a very important player for us and, for me, he is one of the best keepers in the league.

“He fits our style of play; he is really brave with his high line and takes everything that goes in behind, as well as crosses.

“He is strong in one-on-one situations and does a good job dominating his box. His distribution is good as well. “Those are the key areas where he fits us really well.

“He made some big contributions in key moments last year and that’s something I want to see even more of going forward.”

Raya enjoyed an impressive maiden season in west London following his move from Blackburn Rovers last summer.

He kept 16 clean sheets to share the Golden Glove award with Millwall’s Bartosz Bialkowski and earn a place on the Goalkeeper of the Year shortlist at the London Football awards.







