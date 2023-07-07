Pochettino knows he must deliver ‘from the start’

Mauricio Pochettino says he needs to deliver results quickly as Chelsea boss.

Speaking at his first press conference since taking over at Stamford Bridge, the former Tottenham boss insisted he is “by far” a better manager than when he last worked in the Premier League, having since had a spell at Paris St-Germain.

And he shot down suggestions he might need time to turn things around after the Blues endured a dismal season prior to his arrival and have since parted with several established players.







Pochettino admitted that there is “no patience” in football, adding: “It is about delivering from now. We cannot tell the people we need six months to create something.”

The Argentine will preside over a period of change at Chelsea in which the squad is being revamped.

Mason Mount this week completed a move to Manchester United and N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kai Havertz and Kalidou Koulibaly have also moved on this summer, with others set to follow.

Pochettino said: “I’m not thinking about how many challenges or the most difficult one. The most important thing is to get a balanced squad.

“The plan was to reduce the numbers of players and then create a good dynamic on the training ground. I am not giving players the opportunity to waste time. We need to give our best from the start.

“We are going to have a squad that can deliver.”







