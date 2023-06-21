Kante’s move to Al Ittihad is confirmed

N’Golo Kante is leaving Chelsea to join Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad, it has been confirmed.

The French midfielder is moving on at the end of his contract after seven years at Stamford Bridge, during which he won the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League as well as the Fifa World Club Cup and the Uefa Super Cup.







He was a key player for the Blues and is a popular figure among fans.

However, he has been plagued by injuries in recent years and managed just six Premier League appearances last season, having been sidelined from August to April.

In a statement on the club website, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: ‘N’Golo’s impact and influence during his time at Chelsea cannot be overstated.

“His tireless performances in midfield contributed to several trophy wins and has guaranteed him a place in the club’s history.

“We wish him well as he embarks on the next chapter in his career.’







