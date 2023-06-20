Chelsea complete £52m signing of France forward Nkunku

Chelsea have signed France forward Christopher Nkunku from German club RB Leipzig for around £52m.

Nkunku, 25, has played 10 times for France, He scored 16 goals in 25 games in the Bundesliga last season.

“I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea. A big effort was made to bring me to the club. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt,” Nkunku said.







“Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world.

“I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and team-mates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch.”

Nkunku made his France debut last year but missed the World Cup because of injury.

Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanle said in a statment: “Christopher has proved himself one of the standout attacking players in European football over the past two seasons and will add quality, creativity and versatility to our squad.”







