Brighton expected to table improved bid for Colwill

Brighton are expected to make an improved offer to Chelsea for Levi Colwill.

Colwill has completed a season on loan with the Seagulls, who are keen to sign him on a permanent deal.

Chelsea recently rejected an offer of around £30m and indicated that they are not looking to sell the 20-year-old, who is expected to feature during the Blues’ pre-season campaign.







Even so, Albion remain keen to buy him and are planning to come back with another bid.

Colwill has yet to make a senior appearance for Chelsea but impressed during his time at Brighton, who finished sixth in the Premier League, qualifying for the Europa League.

He previously made 29 league appearances while on loan at Huddersfield Town, helping them reach the Championship play-off final.







