Chelsea reject offer from Brighton for Colwill

Chelsea have rejected an offer from Brighton for Levi Colwill.

Colwill, 20, has completed a season on loan with the Seagulls, who are keen to sign him on a permanent deal.

But Chelsea have indicated that they are not looking to sell the 20-year-old, who is expected to feature during the Blues’ pre-season campaign.







He has yet to make a senior appearance for Chelsea but impressed during his time at Brighton, who finished sixth in the Premier League, qualifying for the Europa League.

Last season he made 29 league appearances while on loan at Huddersfield Town, helping them reach the Championship play-off final.







