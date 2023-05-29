Pochettino confirmed as new Chelsea manager

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

The former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain boss, 51, will formally begin his new role on 1 July.

He has signed a two-year contract with the option of a further year.

Pochettino takes over from Frank Lampard, whose 11-match spell in interim charge included eight defeats and just one win.







Chelsea ended the season 12th in the Premier League table – the club’s first bottom-half finish since 1996

“Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board,” Chelsea said in a statement.

Pochettino will work with sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Lawrence Stewart.

“Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward,” Winstanley and Stewart said in a statement.

“He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate.”







