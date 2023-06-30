Loftus-Cheek completes Milan move after 19 years with Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has completed a move to AC Milan.

It ends his 19-year association with Chelsea, who have sold him for around £16m.

Milan were reluctant to pay the initial £20m asking price for Loftus-Cheek, whose contract was due to expire next year, but an agreement was eventually reached.

The 27-year-old will be reunited at the Italian club with former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori.

In a statement, Chelsea described Loftus-Cheek as “a dedicated professional and a friendly and popular person”, and added: “We wish Ruben the very best as he begins this next chapter in his career.”







