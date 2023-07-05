Azpilicueta set for Chelsea exit

Cesar Azpilicueta is set to leave Chelsea after 11 years at the club.

The 33-year-old has a year remaining on his contract, which is expected to terminated by mutual consent.

He is then expected to return to his native Spain to join Atletico Madrid.







The Blues stalwart was signed in 2012 and has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at the club, which included winning the Champions League in 2021.

His departure comes during a summer of change at Stamford Bridge in which several players have moved on.

Mason Mount on Wednesday completed his move to Manchester United, with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kalidou Koulibaly having also recently left Chelsea.







