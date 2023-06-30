Ziyech’s Saudi move appears to be off

Hakim Ziyech’s proposed move to Al Nassr appears to have fallen through.

A deal has been in place for Ziyech to join the Saudi Arabian side from Chelsea for around £8m.







He was expected to complete the transfer this week and become the latest Blues player to move to the Saudi Pro League, following the departures of N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and keeper Edouard Mendy.

Romelu Lukaku, on the other hand, has rejected an offer to join Al Hilal.

Meanwhile, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is in Italy to finalise his move to AC Milan.







