Chelsea seal signing of striker Jackson

Chelsea have signed striker Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal.

The 22-year-old Senegal international has moved for around £32m and been given an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge.









Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said in a statement: “We are excited to welcome Nicolas to Chelsea. He is a young player with big potential, as he showcased for Villarreal last season.

“We believe he is ready for this next step in his career and look forward to him working with our new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, and his Chelsea team-mates.’

Jackson scored 13 goals in 38 league appearances last season, including nine in the final eight games of the campaign.

He is the Blues’ second summer signing, following the arrival of France striker Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has ended his long association with Chelsea by completing a move to AC Milan.







