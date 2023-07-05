Mount completes move from Chelsea to United

Mason Mount has completed his move from Chelsea to Manchester United.

United had two offers rejected but have signed the England international after the clubs agreed an initial fee of £55m.

With add-ons, the fee for Mount could well rise past the £60m mark.







Mount, 24, has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford with the option of a further year.

He was in the final year of his Chelsea contract and his long-term future had been in doubt for some time.

He has been with Chelsea since the age of six and has scored 33 goals in 195 appearances for the club since making his senior debut in 2019.

Mount won the Champions League with the Blues in 2021.

“It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career,” he said.

“Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead and am ready for the hard work expected here.

“I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United.”







