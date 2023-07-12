Pulisic set to complete move to AC Milan

Christian Pulisic is set to complete a move from Chelsea to AC Milan.

The United States international, 24, has agreed personal terms ahead of a £20m transfer.

He was signed from Borussia Dortmund for £57.6m in 2019 but has been plagued by injuries during his time at Stamford Bridge and been unable to establish himself as a first-team regular.







Pulisic will link up with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who recently left Chelsea for Milan, who last year signed Fikayo Tomori from the Blues.

The move is part of a revamp of the Chelsea squad, with Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta having also moved on this summer.







