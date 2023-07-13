Pulisic completes £20m move to AC Milan

Christian Pulisic has completed a £20m move from Chelsea to AC Milan.

The United States international, 24, has agreed a four-year contract with the Italian club.

He was signed from Borussia Dortmund for £57.6m in 2019 but was plagued by injuries during his time at Stamford Bridge and was unable to establish himself as a first-team regular.







Pulisic will link up with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who recently left Chelsea for Milan, who last year signed Fikayo Tomori from the Blues.

The move is part of a revamp of the Chelsea squad, with Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta having also moved on this summer.







