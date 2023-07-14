Fulham looking to seal deal to sign Hudson-Odoi

Fulham are looking to tie up a deal to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea.

Several clubs are interested in signing the 22-year-old this summer and he could stay in west London, with the Whites keen to snap him up.

Hudson-Odoi has a year remaining on his Chelsea contract but is determined to move on and play regular first-team football.







He was on loan at German club Bayer Leverkusen last season and is now in line for a return to the Premier League.

He has made 72 league appearances for Chelsea but been unable to establish himself as a first-team regular at the club.







