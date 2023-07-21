Silva set for talks with Khan after receiving massive Saudi offer

Marco Silva is set to hold talks with Fulham owner Shahid Khan after being made a huge offer to manage in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ahli have offered Silva around £35m a year, having had an initial approach rejected by the 46-year-old.

With Saudi club Al-Hilal pursuing Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham face the prospect of losing both their manager and star striker ahead of the new season.







Losing Silva, who has a year remaining on his contract, would be a huge blow for the club, as he has been a major success since taking over at Craven Cottage two years ago.

He led the Whites to promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the helm.

And Fulham were a revelation in the top flight under him last season, finishing 10th in the table.

Mitrovic, who previously struggled in the top flight, scored 15 goals.

Silva has made it clear he is keen for Fulham to spend in the transfer market this summer.







