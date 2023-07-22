Silva coy on Saudi offer but says his ‘commitment’ to Fulham ‘will continue’

Marco Silva has confirmed he has received an offer to manage in Saudi Arabia.

Silva refused to say whether he has rejected the offer, but spoke of his “commitment” to Fulham.

The Whites boss was speaking ahead of his team’s pre-season friendly against Brentford in Philadelphia.







Al-Ahli have offered him around £35m to take over, while another Saudi club, Al-Hilal, want Aleksandar Mitrovic.

It leaves Fulham facing the prospect of losing their manager and star striker ahead of the new season.

Silva said Mitrovic “is not working properly with his team-mates” and admitted it is “not the ideal situation”.

Mitrovic, who is keen to make the move, will not play against Brentford.

While Silva would not say what his answer to Al-Ahli had been, he did state: “My commitment for the club [Fulham] is clear and it will continue.

“I have shown my commitment to this club last season so many times.

“I will not talk about the situation. I don’t come here to talk about offers and these situations.”

Meanwhile, Fulham are set to complete the signing of Ajax defender Calvin Bassey.







