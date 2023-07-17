Fulham reject approach from West Ham for Palhinha

Fulham have rejected an approach from West Ham for midfielder Joao Palhinha.

The 27-year-old Portuguese, signed from Sporting Lisbon a year ago, was outstanding for the Whites last season.

He is among a number of players West Ham have identified as a possible replacement for Declan Rice, having sold the England international to Arsenal.







Palinha has four years remaining on his contract at Craven Cottage and Fulham have made it clear they would want a huge transfer fee in order to sell him.

West Ham indicated they were willing to play around £40m – well short of Fulham’s valuation.

Whites chief Tony Khan recently denied reports that Palhinha’s contract includes a release clause.







