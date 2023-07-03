West Ham expected to make an approach for Fulham star Palhinha

West Ham are expected to make an approach for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

The 27-year-old Portuguese, signed from Sporting Lisbon a year ago, was outstanding for the Whites last season.

He is among a number of players West Ham have identified as a possible replacement for Declan Rice.

England midfielder Rice is set to leave the east London club for Arsenal.







The Hammers are now expected to ask about Palinha, who has four years remaining on his contract at Craven Cottage.

Fulham chief Tony Khan recently denied reports that contract includes a release clause.







