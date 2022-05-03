Khan confirms Carvalho will join Liverpool

Fulham co-owner Tony Khan has confirmed in a report that Fabio Carvalho will join Liverpool when the season ends.

Carvalho has been a key player in the Whites’ Championship-winning campaign, scoring ten times and making eight assists as Marco Silva’s side marched to the title.







The 19-year-old’s contract expires this summer and Liverpool have agreed to pay a sum to Fulham for the attacking midfielder.

“I really like Fabio. He’s a player we have always rated, coming out of the academy, and we would have loved to have kept him,” Khan told The Athletic.

“But we have made a deal that is best for the club and, since that agreement, it’s worked out wonderfully because he has been such a valuable part of the promotion.

“Marco has done a great job with him. They have a great relationship and Fabio has been tremendous for us.

“He’s a huge part of the squad and it’s a massive loss but, because we have done good business, we can do good business to make sure we are strong in that position.”







