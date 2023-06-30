Bryan signs for Millwall following Fulham exit

Joe Bryan has signed for Millwall after being released by Fulham.

It was recently confirmed that the left-back would be moving on when his contract at Craven Cottage ended this summer.

His two extra-time goals against Brentford in the 2020 Championship play-off final took Fulham to the Premier League – one of two promotions he won with the Whites.







Bryan, 29, made 117 appearances for Fulham but has been out of the first-team picture for some time and spent last season on loan with French side Nice.

“Joe has invaluable experience at the top end of the Championship – having won promotion twice with Fulham before – and in the Premier League, so we are very pleased that he has decided to join us,” said Millwall’s director of football operations and recruitment Alex Aldridge.

“Joe is relishing a new challenge after his time with Fulham and a different experience abroad in the French league last year.

“His quality and versatility to play both as a full-back and wing-back will really strengthen the squad, and we look forward to working with him.”







